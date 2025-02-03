Jeremy Strong Proves He Has A Sense Of Humour About Acting After All

Jeremy Strong in turquoise bucket hat and matching jacket and glasses via Associated Press

Jeremy Strong is known for lots of things ― the hit show Succession, his iconic off-screen fashion, and his controversial acting style, to name just three.

But the celeb, whose intense method acting approach former co-star Brian Cox has called “f**king annoying,” is not necessarily recognised as being particularly lighthearted about his craft.

Until now, that is ― the star has joined forces with Ben Affleck and his brother Casey to create a surprisingly jokey Dunkin’ Donuts ad.

Ben Affleck, who has long been associated with the brand, is seen knocking on Jeremy’s door backstage in the meta advert.

His brother explains to a puzzled on-screen Ben: “Jeremy is a method actor. He’s not coming out until he’s ready”.

The term confuses Ben’s character, who opens Jeremy’s door to find the esteemed actor sitting in a giant can of Dunkin’ coffee, his face covered in brown slime and coffee grinds.

Jeremy tells Ben: “I’m just trying to find the character. I think I found a way in. You’re from Boston, I’m from Boston. Dunkin’ is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming.”

When Ben asks, “how long is it gonna take for the bean method?”, Jeremy explains that the process will take him “three hours”.

The self-aware role comes after Jeremy’s explosive New Yorker interview last year, in which he told the publication that he took the role of Kendall Roy “as seriously as I take my own life”.

Succession co-star Brian Cox has said the actor’s intense style risked creating “hostility” on set, telling Seth Meyers: “he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself – because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.”