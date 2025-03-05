Jermaine Jenas And Wife Ellie Split After 16 Years Together

Jermaine and Ellie Jenas at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2018 David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie have parted ways after 16 years of marriage.

On Tuesday evening, Ellie – the founder of the kids’ skincare brand Preppy – shared a statement on her Instagram story, telling her followers: “I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it’s necessary.

“After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways. We will remain friends and continue to co-parent.”

Advertisement

She added: “We kindly ask that you respect our children’s privacy during this challenging time.”

Jermaine is yet to comment publicly on the break-up.

Ellie shared this statement on her Instagram story on Tuesday night Instagram/Ellie Jenas

He later confirmed that his dismissal came as the result of messages he’d sent to BBC colleagues, which he described as “inappropriate” but not “illegal”.

Advertisement

Jermaine told The Sun: “I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging.

“I am so, so sorry. I am sorry for what I have put them through. I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.”

During their relationship, Jermaine and Ellie welcomed two daughters and a son. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.