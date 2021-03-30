Jess Philips Accuses Government Of 'Failing Young People' Over Sexual Abuse In Schools

MP Jess Phillips has accused the government of “failing young people” following an outpouring of complaints of sexual abuse in schools.

Labour has called for “swift and decisive action” after more than 9,000 reports were posted on the Everyone’s Invited website, where survivors can anonymously share their experiences of misogyny, harassment, abuse and assault.

Phillips said: “The reason that people don’t report to the police is because I’m afraid to say under this government we have seen a massive and dwindling amount of charges and convictions.

“People don’t believe that they’re going to be believed and also you know how traumatising it would be? Imagine you’re a 13-year-old girl, you’ve just been raped in the toilets of your school and you go and you tell a teacher and nothing is done by the school, and then you’re expected to go back into the classroom and sit next to that pupil.

“Now I have handled numerous cases like that, the only thing the government has done about this in the past four years, when they’ve known full well what’s going on, the only thing they’ve done was to put in place new guidance for teachers which they have not tried to make sure that teachers know about.

“And the only reason they did that was because a kid who was raped took the then-education secretary to court. That’s the lengths that people have to go to to be believed.”

Meanwhile the Conservative MP who oversaw a report into the issue in 2016 said schools regulator Ofsted should conduct a “deep dive” to establish what was happening.

Maria Miller, former chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said it appeared nothing had changed in the five years since it published its findings.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson described the allegations which have emerged in recent days as “shocking and abhorrent”.

Soma Sara, who founded Everyone’s Invited, has said a “rape culture” is “endemic” within the education system.

In a letter to Williamson, shadow education secretary Kate Green and shadow domestic violence and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips called on the government to develop a national strategy to tackle the issue.

“Swift and decisive action is needed to make sure that the education system is safe for every young person, and that sexist or misogynistic attitudes towards women and girls are stamped out early,” they said.

Green said: “It is extremely concerning to see these reports of sexual harassment and abuse across the education system.