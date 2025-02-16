The Hilarious Reason Jesse Eisenberg's Wife Wasn't There For A Real Pain's Bafta Win

Kieran and Jesse in A Real Pain Searchlight Pictures

Jesse Eisenberg has taken home the Bafta award for Best Original Screenplay for his comedy drama, A Real Pain.

As well as having written the film, Jesse also directed and co-starred in the movie alongside co-star Kieran Culkin.

However, The Social Network star didn’t expect to win the award this evening (Sunday February 16), with hilarious results.

Accepting the award, he told the ceremony’s attendees: “I didn’t write anything because I didn’t think I’d win. I want to share this with my wife, who didn’t come because she didn’t think I’d win.”

He continued: “I want to share this with my wife because I’m not a stupid person; I’m an idiot, and when we first started dating, she dragged me to Venezuela, and in the last 20 years, she dragged me around the world, and that’s how I’ve learnt about the world. So Anna, you’ve put every worthwhile thought into my head.”

Jesse and A Real Pain are also up for Best Original Screenplay at next month’s Oscars.

Shortly after picking up his Bafta, Jesse had to return to the stage to collect an award on the behalf of Kieran, who won Best Supporting Actor.

“Hi, thanks again. This is also the fifth award i’ve accepted on Kieran’s behalf. It confirms what I’ve thought which is that we share the same life but his is 50% better than mine,” Jesse shared.

