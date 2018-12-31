Jessie J Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Death Of Her 'Gentle Giant' Security Guard

Jessie J has shared a series of emotional Instagram posts following the death of her “gentle giant” security guard. The singer paid tribute by sharing a video on Instagram which shows her bodyguard who she refers to only as Dave, getting stuck in a narrow passageway on a plane while she can be heard giggling in the background. The musician, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, also shared a video of the pair dancing by the side of a stage together, as well as a gallery of photos.

She captioned the video: “Remembering how much joy you bought into my life.” In an earlier post she referred to her security guard as family and paid tribute to the love he had for his children. She added: “We would laugh till we cried nearly everyday. We created Penelope and the blue Shetland pony together. “We talked about our dreams. We talked about what our biggest fears were. “You weren’t just my security, we ARE family. 4 years. Me and you.” She recalled how Dave would send her text messages during breaks while she was filming the Australian version of ‘The Voice ‘to make her laugh and reminisced about a trip to the cinema to see ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’, where they “giggled the whole way through”.