Vevo Jesy Nelson as seen in her debut solo music video

Jesy Nelson drops the music video for “Boyz” ft. Nicki Minaj.



Watch: https://t.co/KSe2ZDLQwfpic.twitter.com/RzEthbrMNi — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 8, 2021

Jesy Nelson’s solo debut #Boyz is cute and the video was a fun 00s throwback. But it’s 4 minutes of blatant cultural appropriation:



- The Blackfishing

- Lowriders and bikes

- Gold teeth

- The Blackfishing

- The aesthetic

- The hair

- The lollipops

- THE BLACKFISHING



😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/YtZ3qzRxZy — Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) October 8, 2021

Jesy Nelson gets accused of blackfishing and appropriating black culture, so makes a music video about how much she loves “hood boyz” whilst continuing to cosplay a black woman? Ok, makes sense — Floss (@Fl0ssB) October 8, 2021

I'm not sure Jesy Nelson knows this but you can create R&B and Rap music without blackfishing. I can say I will listen to the song to see how I like it but the video is a no in my book cause I've seen enough pics from it to know what it is. — Cherrelle (@relleunique) October 8, 2021

That whole ‘boyz’ video was soooo uncomfortable. At this point jesy nelson is blackfishing so hard. Yeah ain’t about it at all. — actorvist (@yasminlilix) October 8, 2021

I’m sorry, but how does #JesyNelson continuously get away with very apparent and unapologetic blackfishing? Y’all can feel bad for her and still hold her accountable, I’m confused. — Deb (@lildebby2002) October 8, 2021

"So hood, so good, so damn taboo"



Naur keep that. https://t.co/SXl56ZBGFc — 🧛🏾‍♀️Spoopy Idris Grey👻 (@TheGreyIdris) October 8, 2021

“So hood, so good, so damn taboo.” - Jesy Nelson, 2021. Taboo?? Please elaborate — Guerrilla Poet, Ty’rone Haughton (@poetrypapi_) October 8, 2021

During an interview with Vulture published on Friday after Boyz was released, the chart-topping singer was asked for her thoughts on the controversy. She said: “The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it. “I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I’d just left. “But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on. I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.” When asked if she felt she had “changed the way she acts or dresses”, Jesy responded: “Not at all. I’m just 100 percent being myself. “If you look at me on X Factor with my big curly hair, I was wearing trainers and combats — that’s who I am as an artist and as Jesy. Now I’m out of Little Mix, I’ve gone back to being who I am. “Like I said, I don’t ever want to be an artist who’s being told what to wear or what music to make. I want to be authentic and true to myself, and if people don’t like that, don’t be my fan. Don’t be a part of my journey.”

Joe Maher via Getty Images Jesy Nelson pictured earlier this week during a run of press interviews

Vulture claimed that Jesy subsequently “cancelled two scheduled follow-up calls to discuss Blackfishing and identity in greater detail”. Her publicist did supply a statement from Jesy on the subject, which said: “I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that’s why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me.” Jesy previously told The Guardian on the matter over the summer: “I would never want to offend anyone, and [being accused of Blackfishing] was really upsetting. I wasn’t aware that’s how people felt.” In December 2020, Jesy announced she was leaving Little Mix after nine years with the X Factor-winning group, telling fans at the time that being part of the band was affecting her mental health.

Joseph Okpako via Getty Images Little Mix performing as a four-piece in 2019