Jesy Nelson Parts Ways With Record Label Less Than A Year After First Solo Release

Jesy Nelson Kate Green via Getty Images

Jesy Nelson has parted ways with her record company less than a year after the release of her first solo single.

The former Little Mix star signed with Polydor last May before putting out her first track Boyz in October.

A subsequent album was said to be in the works, has so far not materialised.

Both parties have now confirmed they are no longer working together, with a spokesperson for Jesy saying she is headed “in a new direction”.

They told The Sun: “Jesy Nelson feels now is the right for her to move in a new direction. As a result, she has decided to part company with Polydor.”

A representative for Polydor, which is part of the Universal Music Group, issued a statement to Metro, which read: “Polydor have amicably parted ways with Jesy.

“We have enjoyed working with her and everyone at the label wishes her nothing but the best for the future.”

Jesy launched her solo career last year Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Jesy, who left Little Mix after nine years in December 2020, later spoke out following claims her debut solo album had been “delayed”.

At the time, The Sun reported it was “on ice” after “early versions of her new tracks failed to impress record label bosses”.

Posting on Instagram last month, she said: “I promise you there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

“I’ve had an amazing time in the studio in LA working on my album which is almost finished.