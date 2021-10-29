Jesy Nelson Pressed On Little Mix Fall Out During Graham Norton Show Appearance

Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images Jesy Nelson during the filming for The Graham Norton Show

“It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side,” she insisted.

As Jesy made her first TV appearance since the row – which is set to air on Friday night – Jesy admitted that she was “not talking any more” to the other girls after Graham Norton pressed her on the matter.

The singer left the band after nearly 10 years in 2020 and later admitted that she hadn’t spoken to her bandmates since.

Jesy Nelson faced questions about her fall out with Little Mix as she filmed an appearance on The Graham Norton Show this week.

Jesy with her former Little Mix bandmates

“I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best. I loved my time

with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but It’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.

“To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world,” she added.

Jesy added she was hoping to release her first solo album next year, following reports the record had been pushed back after the row that surrounded Boyz and the song’s failure to hit number one.

“I’m still in the writing process and I don’t want to rush things,” Jesy claimed.

Boyz marked Jesy’s first venture as a solo artist, and features a guest verse from Nicki Minaj and an interpolation of Bad Boy For Life by Diddy, who makes a cameo in the accompanying music video.

Immediately after its release, many voiced their discomfort with the song’s lyrics and its video, particularly with reference to Jesy’s skin tone and aesthetic.

After reports claimed Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade had all unfollowed Jesy on social media, unverified leaked DMs from Leigh-Anne to a TikTok user suggested that, in fact, Jesy had blocked the trio.

The social media influencer also claimed that in the DMs he supposedly received from Leigh-Anne, she suggested he make a video about Jesy “being a blackfish”, but these messages have not been verified and Leigh-Anne has not commented on the matter.

However, these alleged messages then formed a major part of the conversation during an Instagram Live Jesy did with Nicki, in which the rapper called Leigh-Anne a “fucking clown” and accused her of being “jealous” of Jesy.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC One.