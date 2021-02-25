ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump With Long List Of Words Retired By The Biden Administration

From “perfect call” to “covfefe."

Joe Biden’s administration is ditching certain terms used by former president Donald Trump’s White House – such as “illegal alien” – and US talk show Jimmy Kimmel is clearly here for it.

“The president has been clear to all of us — words matter, tone matters and civility matters,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

On Wednesday night, Jimmy read a long list of other Trump-era words that likely won’t be heard during Biden’s time in office — from “perfect call” and “covfefe” to “bring me my Sharpie” and “get Lou Dobbs on the phone!”

Watch the video in full above.

