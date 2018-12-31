Jimmy Osmond Pulls Out Of Panto After Suffering A Stroke

Jimmy Osmond was found to have suffered a stroke after being taken ill earlier this week, his spokesperson has confirmed.
The former child star was performing in panto at Birmingham’s hippodrome when he began to feel unwell.
A statement issued on New Year’s Eve explains that “after pushing through the evening’s performance of ‘Peter Pan’, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital”.
There, the 55-year-old was “diagnosed with a stroke” and the rep adds: “He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year.”
Jimmy’s under study will play his role as Captain Hook in this week’s shows, before Darren Day takes over next week.
The singer and actor first found fame in the 1970s, as the youngest member of his family’s group, The Osmonds.
He’s also had a successful TV career here in the UK after winning more fans with a stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2005, when he narrowly missed out on a place in the final.
Since then, Jimmy has popped up on shows including ‘All Star Family Fortunes’, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, ‘Celebrity Mastermind’ and ‘Countdown’.