J.K. Rowling Blames Liking Transphobic Tweet On 'Middle-Aged Moment'

J.K. Rowling has denied intentionally ‘liking’ a transphobic tweet.

The ‘Harry Potter’ author came under fire from fans after they spotted she had liked a post containing a slur against trans women, referring to them as “men in dresses”.

The tweet read: “I was shouted at by men at my first Labour Party meeting aged 18 because I asked them to remove a page 3 calendar. I’ve been told to toughen up, be louder, stronger, independent. I’ve often not felt supported. Men in dresses get brocialist solidarity I never had. That’s misogyny!”

While the tweet no longer appear in her likes, the fact she had liked it originally was captured by Twitter users and circulated.