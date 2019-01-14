Jo Whiley Reveals The Effect 'Relentless' Abuse From Radio 2 Listeners Had On Her

Jo Whiley has spoken of the “relentless” abuse she received during her stint as Radio 2’s drivetime host. In 2018, Jo joined Simon Mayo’s regular Radio 2 show, marking the first time a woman had presented in the timeslot in more than 20 years. Unfortunately, her stint as host was met with a wave of negative responses, including some critics who suggested she’d only landed the gig to increase the female presence on Radio 2.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Jo Whiley

“I have only ever wanted to be judged for my work, not my sex,” she told the Mail On Sunday’s Event magazine. “Aside from family dramas, this is the toughest thing I’ve had to endure.” She continued: “There was this wall of resistance to me from a very vocal bunch of people. It was hurtful, insulting. “It made me look at who I am not just as a broadcaster but as a person. It made me reassess everything. “It’s too easy to hate these days, to forget there’s someone just doing their thing, on the receiving end of such hostility. And it was relentless, every hour of every day. No matter how tough and resilient you are, that chips away at you. “I was tearful quite a lot of the time,” Jo admitted, reflecting on the difficult period. “Some days it was hard to walk out of my front door, let alone present a radio show. “I would go on Twitter to tell listeners about a great interview coming up and be bombarded with people being vicious.”

BBC