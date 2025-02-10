This Is How Joan Baez Really Feels About Bob Dylan Biopic A Complete Unknown

Joan Baez performing live in 2009 via Associated Press

The film hit UK cinemas last month, and charts Bob Dylan’s rise to fame, as well as some of his earlier relationships, including with Joan.

Joan is played in the film by Monica Barbaro, who is now in the running for her first Oscar thanks to her performance.

Advertisement

And in a recent interview with the Marin Independent Journal, the nine-time Grammy nominee heaped praise on Monica’s performance.

“I loved what she did in the film,” she said. “If I didn’t think she was good at it, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it in general. But she looked enough like me and she had my gestures down. You could tell who it was.

“She worked so hard. Kudos to her for taking the role on.”

Monica Barbaro and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown Searchlight

Advertisement

On the film more generally, she added: “That’s how it was. When he walked into the room, he took up all the oxygen. And so my part was always diminished in his presence. And in that sense the film is accurate.”

A Complete Unknown is up for a total of eight awards at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Picture and individual acting nods for Monica, Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton.

The film also featured Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, a pseudonym for another, more private, ex of Bob’s, Suze Rotolo.

Advertisement