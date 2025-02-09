11 Jobs Movies Always, Always Get Wrong

Rebecca Bloomwood laden with designer shopping bags in Confessions of a Shopaholic Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Touchstone Pictures

As a journalist, I think about Confessions Of A Shopaholic about four times a week.

There’s a hilarious scene when Rebecca Bloomwood ― who somehow got cleared for tens of thousands of dollars of credit, despite working for a gardening magazine ― manages to get her first hit piece in a finance publication.

A round-table meeting is called; editors gasp and exclaim “we’ve gone global!” on learning that the online article had been translated (surely by their team?). The editor in chief of about 16 publications then rings the floor to congratulate Rebecca personally on the piece.

Advertisement

This one article (her output seems to be a single piece a week) is enough to get the newbie invited to an investor-packed conference in Florida.

So, I was keen to read responses to u/fudgiethequail’s post in r/moviecritic. They asked: “What’s the most unrealistic portrayal of a profession in a movie?”

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “Significantly less than 1% of the work that lawyers do is the actual work done in court, and in civil cases, there are virtually never surprises.”

“You have almost certainly violated a discovery rule, lied in a deposition, or failed to fully answer a discovery request if something surprising happens in a civil trial.”

2) “Anytime I see a journalist in a major city with a super-swank high-rise apartment, I cringe.”

u/IAmGiff added: “One movie that instead got this right was State of Play where Russell Crowe played a very senior reporter at what was basically the Washington Post but lived in a crappy old apartment above a bakery.”

3) “No one who works IT in movies ever uses a mouse.”

“They just dramatically type on keyboards while green text flies across the screen.”

4) “Every movie about a teacher has like eight kids per class and they seem to be free to wander the building whenever they want.”

5) “Just rewatched Smile and somehow the psychiatric hospital scenes are even worse than I remembered.”

“Nobody flags Dr Rose’s behaviour at work. This woman literally starts dissociating mid-conversation, screams at invisible entities in the hallway, misses appointments, and appears visibly dishevelled and distressed.

And her colleagues, the psychotherapists and psychiatrists trained to spot these exact symptoms, basically shrug it off like ‘huh, weird vibes today...’ and let her keep treating vulnerable patients anyway? All this in a ‘secure unit’...”

Advertisement

6) “Airport security officers in Carry On seem to run the whole search lane single-handed and wander off whenever they feel like it.”

7) “Whenever they use defibrillators on people without a pulse...”

Redditor u/ace-Reimer replied: “I also love them still using metal hand-held paddles like it’s still the 1980s.”

8) “Video games development and quality assurance [QA] is way messier and a lot poorer (and therefore more frantic) than it’s portrayed.”

“The most accurate I’ve seen games done is season 1 of West World where you have design, QA, and privacy/security at each other’s throats while you haemorrhage users and money.”

9) “Most doctor shows. No doctor is spending days considering patients’ symptoms and treatment.”

“It’s a game of numbers and getting butts in and out of the door.”

10) “Any depiction of a struggling artist who somehow has a cavernous loft studio with those big half-circle windows.”

11) “University professors in any movie. Nobody has those huge offices.”

“Most of the workday is spent writing grant proposals, drafts of research articles, instructional and assessment materials, and responding to hundreds of emails from students. Oh, and tenure doesn’t mean you get to do whatever you want and avoid any consequences.”

Advertisement