Jodie Comer has revealed that she has already been approached by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses about appearing on next year’s series.

Last month, ‘Strictly’ fans were pleasantly surprised to spot the ‘Killing Eve’ star in the audience to support her friend Stacey Dooley, with many even calling for her to take part in the show next year.

Well, it seems they weren’t the only ones who had the idea, with BBC bosses doing their best to get Jodie on board, though it doesn’t sound like she’ll be taking them up on their offer.