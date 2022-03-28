It’s fair to say it was a night of drama at Sunday’s Oscars, but as well as a certain on-stage incident, there was another moment viewers in the UK couldn’t quite get over.

Many who stayed up late enough to watch the Academy Awards as they played out from the US, spotted our very own Joe Lycett in the audience.

The comedian and consumer rights campaigner was seen celebrating as costume designer Jenny Beavan won the Best Costume Design Oscar for her work on Cruella.

Thought I was seeing things for a moment, but nope, cheering on Jenny Beavan at the #Oscars is her lodger, @joelycett. pic.twitter.com/nOn0VvKEhw — Dr Stephen Morgan (@stemorgs) March 28, 2022

His surprise appearance at the ceremony sparked plenty of reaction on social media, with some asking if it was definitely Joe...

I think my favourite bit of the Oscars so far has been spotting @joelycett in the audience — Caz (@dawnofthedead81) March 28, 2022

Got so excited and proud that I spotted @joelycett in the crowd of the Oscars at the end of Jenny Beavan speech 😆 — Danila (@DanilaMNeves) March 28, 2022

And I’ve just spotted @joelycett in the audience looking amazing! Representing Brum in Hollywood, bab. #Oscars https://t.co/p7kRZ6rPj7 — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) March 28, 2022

Omg @joelycett is at the oscars?!? — Nicole Wong (@tokyo_to) March 28, 2022

@joelycett mummy what you doing at the Oscars? — RachelTWSykes (@rachisqueen) March 28, 2022

JOE LYCETT AT THE OSCARS???? — ‎‏ً (@strngebirds) March 28, 2022

@joelycett are you not even going to mention you're at the #Oscars2022 right now? 😂 pic.twitter.com/daeCOrRuue — Daniel Ham (@DanoHamo) March 28, 2022

Joe and Jenny are actually old friends with the comic even lodging at her home, and it is not the first time he has supported her at the Oscars either.

In 2016, told the Irish Times he was off to cheer her on after she was nominated for work on Mad Max: Fury Road, for which she later picked up the gong.

Joe also shared a series of pictures from his night at the star-studded bash on Sunday, including one snap posing with an Oscars statue.

chris rock isn’t the only comedian will smith fisted at the oscars 😏🕳 pic.twitter.com/KKuBANcWoR — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 28, 2022

In reference to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s already-infamous on-stage incident, Joe joked: “Chris Rock isn’t the only comedian Will Smith fisted at the Oscars.”