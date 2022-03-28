It’s fair to say it was a night of drama at Sunday’s Oscars, but as well as a certain on-stage incident, there was another moment viewers in the UK couldn’t quite get over.
Many who stayed up late enough to watch the Academy Awards as they played out from the US, spotted our very own Joe Lycett in the audience.
The comedian and consumer rights campaigner was seen celebrating as costume designer Jenny Beavan won the Best Costume Design Oscar for her work on Cruella.
His surprise appearance at the ceremony sparked plenty of reaction on social media, with some asking if it was definitely Joe...
Joe and Jenny are actually old friends with the comic even lodging at her home, and it is not the first time he has supported her at the Oscars either.
In 2016, told the Irish Times he was off to cheer her on after she was nominated for work on Mad Max: Fury Road, for which she later picked up the gong.
Joe also shared a series of pictures from his night at the star-studded bash on Sunday, including one snap posing with an Oscars statue.
In reference to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s already-infamous on-stage incident, Joe joked: “Chris Rock isn’t the only comedian Will Smith fisted at the Oscars.”