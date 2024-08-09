Joe Lycett and Nigel Farage John Phillips/Getty Images/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Joe Lycett has written one of his inimitable political open letters – and this time it’s aimed at Nigel Farage.

The Bafta-winning comic has become renowned for his satirical takes on current affairs, which have previously included ironic takedowns of Tory MPs including ex-home secretary Suella Braverman, short-lived PM Liz Truss and her successor Rishi Sunak.

On Friday afternoon, he posted a letter to Farage, taking aim at the Reform leader’s record when it comes to immigration.

“As the arbiter of what are ‘fair and legitimate’ questions, I wondered if you could let me know if you consider the below to be ‘fair and legitimate’ questions,” he began before reeling off barbed points with varying levels of seriousness.

“Are all immigrants bad or is it OK if they come from Europe and then become your wife?” Joe began, before continuing: “Which character do you think Tommy Robinson would choose on Mario Kart? Why is there always one fly in my house?”

You get the idea. Check out Joe’s questions to Farage in full below:

My letter to @Nigel_Farage. Hope the font doesn’t hurt his eyes and brings on a migrant. pic.twitter.com/TamMV3ihWg — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 9, 2024

“Even though you say you’re not a racist do you think some racists use your words as encouragement to do racist things?” Joe concluded, telling his followers: “My letter to Nigel Farage. Hope the font doesn’t hurt his eyes and brings on a migrant.”

The Late Night Lycett host also took the opportunity to stick the boot into Liz Truss one more time, joking that he’d wanted to come to Clacton to make his points in person, “but Liz Truss said that’s the last place I’d find you”.

Over the course of Truss’ 49-day tenure as the UK’s leader back in 2022, Joe carried on a running gag about being “very right-wing”, which began when he appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s inaugural BBC politics show the day before Truss was announced as the new PM and pretended to fawn over the Conservative MP.