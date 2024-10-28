Joe Rogan Quizzes Trump On Election Fraud Claims: 'Give Me Some Examples'

Rogan: OK, but give me some examples of how.

Trump: Well, let’s start on the top and the easy ones. They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didn’t get it. In many cases, they didn’t get it.

Rogan: What things?

Trump: Anything.

Rogan: Legislative approval of?

Trump: Like for extensions of the voting, for voting earlier, for this — all different things. By law, they had to get legislative approvals. You don’t have to go any further than that.