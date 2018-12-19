With ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ now over, Joe Sugg has returned to his day job, taking professional partner (and potential girlfriend) Dianne Buswell with him. The pair appeared to confirm their romance after narrowly missing out in Saturday’s ‘Strictly’ final, and in a video posted on YouTube, Joe has revealed that they’re now enjoying a well-earned break together.

YouTube/Zoella Joe and Dianne are spending time with his family

The 20-minute long video sees Joe giving a tour of a luxury treehouse in Hampshire, where he’s been staying for a few days with Dianne, his sister Zoella and her boyfriend, Alfie Deyes. “We’ve come away to a country retreat for a few days,” he says, adding that it feels “weird” to no longer be training for the show. Joe and Dianne then give Zoella a present and the 27-year-old films as she opens the gift to find it’s... the ‘Strictly’ boardgame.

YouTube/Joe Sugg A brilliant gift, to be honest

“It’s not over until Craig gives you a 10,” Dianne jokes. “You’ll be doing ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for the rest of your life.” It’s not just Joe who has posted from the luxury retreat either as his fellow YouTubers Alfie and Zoella also shared videos, and the ‘Strictly’ pair looked seriously cute together.

YouTube/Alfie Deyes Dianne and Joe

On her own Instagram, Dianne posted snaps of the foursome doing face masks and posing in the hot tub.