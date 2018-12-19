With ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ now over, Joe Sugg has returned to his day job, taking professional partner (and potential girlfriend) Dianne Buswell with him.
The pair appeared to confirm their romance after narrowly missing out in Saturday’s ‘Strictly’ final, and in a video posted on YouTube, Joe has revealed that they’re now enjoying a well-earned break together.
The 20-minute long video sees Joe giving a tour of a luxury treehouse in Hampshire, where he’s been staying for a few days with Dianne, his sister Zoella and her boyfriend, Alfie Deyes.
“We’ve come away to a country retreat for a few days,” he says, adding that it feels “weird” to no longer be training for the show.
Joe and Dianne then give Zoella a present and the 27-year-old films as she opens the gift to find it’s... the ‘Strictly’ boardgame.
“It’s not over until Craig gives you a 10,” Dianne jokes. “You’ll be doing ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for the rest of your life.”
It’s not just Joe who has posted from the luxury retreat either as his fellow YouTubers Alfie and Zoella also shared videos, and the ‘Strictly’ pair looked seriously cute together.
On her own Instagram, Dianne posted snaps of the foursome doing face masks and posing in the hot tub.
Joe and Dianne didn’t acknowledge romance rumours during their time on the BBC show, but posting on Instagram after the final, Joe appeared to confirm that they’re more than friends.
Sharing a picture of himself and Dianne, he added the caption: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”
After taking some time out over Christmas, Joe will return to our TV screens on New Year’s Eve, when hosts the BBC’s build-up to midnight with ‘Strictly’ winner Stacey Dooley.