Joe Wicks Shows Off The Impressive Results Of His 3 Month Body Transformation

If you were in need of some inspiration to kick start your new year health regime, then Joe Wicks might just be your man.

The Body Coach has never exactly been a couch potato, but the fitness expert has taken his training to the next level during a stint in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old has spent the last three months training six times a week in a bid to bulk up, although let’s face it, those 6am gym sessions are a lot easier to get out of bed for when the Californian sun is shining.

Sharing before and after pics on his Instagram, Joe attributes much of his gains to getting better sleep.

“I set myself two main goals when I landed in LA three months ago,” he captioned the snaps.

“No 1 was to get more sleep because back home my sleep isn’t consistent and I don’t get enough. I spend too long sitting up on my phone working, watching late night TV or playing Call of Duty with my mates online until midnight.

“The 2nd goal was to get stronger. To lift heavier weights and get progressively stronger each week just by adding a few extra kilograms or pushing out a few extra reps.

“What I’ve realised more than ever is that sleep is the foundation that everything stands on. When I sleep better and consistently I wake up with more energy to train harder. When I’ve slept well I also make better food choices.

“I’ve been asleep about 9.30pm most nights and trained consistently 6 days a week at 6am for 3 months. The challenge for me when I’m back home is to maintain this routine. I’m going to do my best to stick to it because i’m fitter and stronger than I’ve ever been and the sacrifices feel worth it.”