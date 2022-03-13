Joe Wicks And Wife Rosie Announce They Are Expecting Third Child

Joe Wicks and wife Rosie David Hartley/Shutterstock

Joe Wicks has announced that he and wife Rosie are expecting their third child.

The fitness expert, known as The Body Coach, and his wife are already parents to daughter Indie, three, and two-year-old son Marley.

Advertisement

Joe announced their baby news on social media on with a photograph of them holding an ultrasound scan.

Posting to his 4.3 million followers on Instagram, he wrote: “I’ve been sooo excited to share this news.

Advertisement

“We are having another baby. Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you x.”

Advertisement

The couple have already received an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Former Saturdays singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes commented: “Congratulations to you both, lovely news.”

Podcaster and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “whoooooop! Huge congratulations!”

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posted “amazing congratulations” alongside three clapping hands emojis.

Advertisement

Joe became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic after he began posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part.