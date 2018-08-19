PA Wire/PA Images Police in Adderley Gardens, Greenwich, south-east London, after a mother and daughter where left fighting for their lives when a stranger launched an unprovoked hammer attack on them in the street.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following a manhunt after a mother and daughter were attacked with a hammer in Greenwich on Sunday.

Joe Xuereb was arrested at 7.35pm on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

The two women, aged 64 and 30, are in a critical condition after being attacked at random in Adderley Gardens, in south-east London.

Officers were called at 12.10pm to find the women suffering from devastating injuries “consistent with a violent assault”, Scotland Yard said.

They are both in hospital. Their next-of-kin have been informed.

A hammer was recovered from the scene which was “believed to have been used in the assault”, a police spokesman said.