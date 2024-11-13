Folks Are Tying Trump To John Krasinski Being Named People's Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski, “The Office” star and “A Quiet Place” director, was named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, prompting some extreme reactions from fans who didn’t agree with the choice.
Many bundled their disappointment over Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris in the presidential race with what they perceived as Krasinski’s undeserved honor.
“First trump won the election and now it’s john krasinski winning people’s sexiest man alive…. another devastating tuesday night,” one critic cracked on X, formerly Twitter.
Check out other (hopefully tongue-in-cheek) comments here:
