Folks Are Tying Trump To John Krasinski Being Named People's Sexiest Man Alive

'The Office' alum got some pretty strong reactions after the announcement.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

John Krasinski, “The Office” star and “A Quiet Place” director, was named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, prompting some extreme reactions from fans who didn’t agree with the choice.

Many bundled their disappointment over Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris in the presidential race with what they perceived as Krasinski’s undeserved honor.

“First trump won the election and now it’s john krasinski winning people’s sexiest man alive…. another devastating tuesday night,” one critic cracked on X, formerly Twitter.

first trump won the election and now it’s john krasinski winning people’s sexiest man alive…. another devastating tuesday night pic.twitter.com/JC8f6qgjeG

— wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 13, 2024

Check out other (hopefully tongue-in-cheek) comments here:

no hate to john krasinski but this was the last thing i needed after trump getting re-elected😭 both on a tuesday too. pedro pascal and jonathan bailey were right there

— Courtney 🪩💎 (@wonderlandcourt) November 13, 2024

trump president, john krasinski supposed sexiest man alive, flo milli pregnant, dream still exist, rod wave SOMEONE SAVE US ALL

— 🔞🙅🏾♀️ (@glaiveogie) November 13, 2024

trump is president, ari is snubbed at the grammys and now john krasinski is sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/gKzQVduqFk

— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) November 13, 2024

trump keeps appointing fuck ass people, john krasinski voted sexiest man alive, i need to do laundry, my code isn’t working, it’s getting colder…. tell me a reason to NOT cry

— lily (@nilylothom) November 13, 2024

…John Krasinski…? Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/Lhkw50AUmm

— cydney.bsky.social 🦋 (@cydney) November 13, 2024

Wait, now Trump has appointed John Krasinski as sexiest man alive????

cc: @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/xEK59f9x5u

— Lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) November 13, 2024

Trump is president again and John Krasinski is the Sexiest Man Alive. Wake me up again in 4 years.

— Poop Crave (@therealslimkiwi) November 13, 2024
