John Travolta Recalls Exactly How He Ended Up Cutting A Rug With Princess Diana

The photos of John Travolta dancing with Princess Diana are something we don’t think we’ll ever get bored of, although we’ve often been left wondering exactly how this unlikely pairing came to be. Well, the man himself has now shared the backstory of how he ended up cutting a rug with the late Princess of Wales as part of an upcoming documentary. The moment in question took place back in 1985, at a White House dinner during one of Diana’s royal visits to the US. Despite insisting he was only supposed to have been an “extra” at the event, the Grease star has now revealed exactly how Diana wound up becoming his dancing partner.

Shutterstock John Travolta and Princess Diana in 1985

In a new clip from the PBS special In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess Of Wales, John explained: “About 10 o’clock at night, [former first lady] Nancy Reagan tapped on my shoulder and said, ‘The princess, her fantasy is to dance with you. Would you like to dance with her tonight?’. And I said, ‘Well of course’.” He continued: “My heart starts to race, you know, and I tap [Diana] on the shoulder and she turns around and looks at me, and she had that kind of bashful dip [of her chin] that she did, and she looked up at me, and I said, ‘Would you care to dance with me?’.” John added: “It was a storybook moment. We bowed when it was over, and, you know, she was off, and I was off, and my carriage turned into a pumpkin.”