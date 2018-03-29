The former head of the Parole Board has called on the Ministry of Justice to accept their share of the blame over the controversial decision to release John Worboys.

Nick Hardwick on Thursday dismissed claims that he was made a scapegoat over the scandal, but said he was forced to quit by Justice Minister David Gauke.

Hardwick told the BBC’s Today programme that he was informed on Wednesday that his position was untenable.

“I didn’t resign willingly. I resigned because I had no choice,” he told Radio 4′s Today programme.

Harwick’s resignation was announced shortly before a High Court ruling on Wednesday that ordered the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to release Worboys, known as the black cap rapist.

“I accept that the Parole Board got it wrong, but I personally had no role in the decision,” Hardwick explained, before calling for the Ministry of Justice to also admit failings. “I don’t think the Ministry ... is being correct in this,” he said.

“I accept that the Parole Board was wrong, but what I don’t accept is that we were any more responsible than the Ministry of Justice, and I don’t believe that the right lessons will be learned in this case if the only people accepting responsibility are the Parole Board,” he added.

However, he did not call for the resignation of David Gauke, the Justice Minister, but called on him to accept responsibility for any mistakes that were made.

The call was echoed by Phillippa Kaufmann QC, who represented the two women behind the High Court challenge, both of whom were attacked by Worboys. She said Gauke “bears some responsibility” for the decision to release him, which caused outrage among the public when it was announced last year.