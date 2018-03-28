‘Black Cab Rapist’ John Worboys To Stay Behind Bars After High Court Challenge

PA Archive/PA Images

Worboys to remain in prison as the Parole Board carries out a ‘fresh determination’

Parole Board boss Nick Hardwick resigned ahead of the ruling

Resignation welcomed by Justice Secretary ‘amid serious failings in judgment’ The victims of the “black cab rapist” John Worboys have won a high court challenge to force the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to release him from prison. Three leading judges in London have ordered the Board to carry out a “fresh determination” on his release, meaning the serial sex attacker will remain in prison pending the outcome. Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Jay and Mr Justice Garnham said on Wednesday that the Parole Board should have undertaken “further inquiry into the circumstances of his offending”. Kim Harrison from the firm Slater and Gordon, who represented 11 of Worboys’ victims said as the news was announced: “Our clients are delighted and deeply relieved by today’s decision to overturn the release of this dangerous man. “We have said all along that Worboys is a manipulative and calculating individual who conned the Parole Board into granting his release. “Our clients, who have been terrified that he will track them down after his release, can now sleep easy in their beds safe in the knowledge that this serial sex offender will be kept in jail where he belongs.” Worboys used alcohol and drugs to incapacitate his victims in his black cab between 2002 and 2008. A former stripper who now goes by the name John Radford, he was found guilty in 2009 of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman. He was jailed indefinitely with a minimum term of eight years, but earlier this year it was announced that he would be released on parole, prompting widespread anger and criticism of the parole board.

Reading out a summary of the court’s conclusions, Sir Leveson said it upheld the challenge, which was brought by two of Worboys’ victims, “on the basis that (the parole board) should have undertaken further inquiry into the circumstances of his offending and, in particular, the extent to which the limited way in which he has described his offending may undermine his overall credibility and reliability.” The head of the Parole Board, Nick Hardwick, resigned ahead of the ruling, a move that was welcomed by Justice Secretary David Gauke. In a statement, Gauke said: “I accept Professor Hardwick’s resignation and believe this is the correct decision in light of the serious failings outlined in today’s judgment. I would also like to express my appreciation for his committed service to the Board and the contribution he has made to my department’s review of parole processes.”

I welcome the decision that John Worboys will not be released - this will give some reassurance to his victims and to all Londoners. It was important, as Mayor, to do all I could to help quash the Parole Board’s decision and help maintain confidence in the criminal justice system pic.twitter.com/KFPZGkJ4tK — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 28, 2018

In his resignation letter, Hardwick said: “I am sorry for the mistakes that were made in this case, but I have always made it clear that I will support the members and staff of the board in the very difficult individual decisions they make and I will accept accountability for the work of the board.” The Parole Board it would not seek to challenge the outcome of the case, and said the Worboys case would now be re-referred for consideration over his release. The Chief Executive of the Board, Martin Jones, said: “Parole Board members make incredibly difficult and complex decisions every day that can have a devastating impact on victims and the case of John Worboys is no different. The courts have decided we must go back and look at this case again in light of additional information that wasn’t before the original panel and we will do just that. The urgent judicial review was brought by two victims of the 60-year-old former black cab driver, and by the London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The two-day hearing concluded on March 14.

Worboys denies committing any offences other than those he was convicted of. At the heart of the challenge was a question as to why the Parole Board did not take into account “wider allegations” of Worboys’ offending, after victims and campaigners asked by not all of the 100+ complaints against him had been brought to trial. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) defended its decision by saying the complaints did not pass the evidential test.

High Court also rules that the rule banning reasons about Parole Board decisions being public is unlawful #worboys — Danny Shaw (@DannyShawBBC) March 28, 2018