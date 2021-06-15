Boris Johnson’s failure to close the UK’s borders to India has made it “likely” that no Britons will be allowed to go abroad on holiday this summer, Labour has declared.

In the party’s most withering attack to date on the prime minister over the pandemic, shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds accused him of “negligence and incompetence” in allowing the Delta variant of the virus to be imported.

Thomas-Symonds said that Johnson’s decision to wait two weeks to put India on the “red list” of countries forced into hotel quarantine had led directly to the spike in Covid cases and the four-week delay of the removal of all restrictions in the UK.

“I, like everybody else, want to see international travel back as soon as possible. But if you’re asking me the question as of today ‘do I think that summer holidays are likely?’ then I think the answer to that has to be ‘no’,” he told HuffPost UK.

Labour is tabling a Commons vote on Tuesday demanding that the “amber list” of countries, where travellers are allowed to travel legally and require just five days home isolation, should be scrapped and put onto the “red list” instead.

The “green list” of countries where no quarantine is required is highly restricted and many of the countries on it are refusing to allow entry from British citizens because of fears of the Indian variant.

Portugal was removed from the “green list” by transport secretary Grant Shapps earlier this month, prompting many in the travel industry to fear that overseas holidays were looking increasingly unlikely.

Thomas-Symonds said Labour had been calling since February for strict hotel-based quarantine for arrivals from all countries across the world, “not because we wanted to stop travel, but because we wanted to protect the gains of the British people”.

Johnson delayed putting India on the “red list” by a fortnight because he wanted to keep alive his own trip to see the country’s PM Narendra Modi, during which time a “staggering” 20,000 people possibly infected with the Delta variant arrived in the UK.

“The prime minister apparently says his political hero is the Mayor from Jaws – keeping the beaches open while swimmers were getting attacked. Well British people were attacked in their thousands,” the shadow home secretary said.

“What we needed in our prime minister was a different character from Jaws: a Martin Brody figure: eyes on the shark, doing everything to keep people safe.”