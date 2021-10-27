Eric McCandless via Getty Images JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson perform a jazz routine on Dancing with the Stars

On nearly every level, a dance performance featuring the evil clown from Stephen King’s It and one of his child victims set to the tune of a Broadway score shouldn’t work.

And yet, here’s JoJo Siwa in full Pennywise drag delivering an absolutely deranged and downright genius performance to the tune of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing on Monday night.

Fully understanding the assignment of Horror Night for Dancing With The Stars’ series’ Halloween episode, the Dance Moms alum performed a jazz routine alongside pro Jenna Johnson – dressed in a children’s rain costume with a big red balloon, naturally – to a creepy remix of the song by District 78 featuring Patrice Covington.

Despite her relentlessly positive demeanour off the dance floor, JoJo managed to capture exactly what makes Stephen King’s creation so menacing. Keeping low to the ground and bouncing on one leg at a time, she tapped into her inner Pennywise, all while showcasing her well-established killer dance skills.