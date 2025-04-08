Is 'JOMO' Travel The Secret To Your Best Holiday Yet?

Oscar Wong via Getty Images Embracing JOMO fosters a sense of peace and freedom in travel.

“Gig-tripping.” “Sleepcations.” “Hush trips.” The list of quippy terms and trends in the travel industry is ever growing. Lately, another new concept has been circulating: JOMO travel.

As we race through spring break season and into summer 2025, people planning trips might want to consider embracing the JOMO approach. But what exactly is JOMO travel and how does it work?

Below, experts break down the benefits and downsides of this trend ― and how to best embrace it in your future travels.

For starters, what is JOMO?

“Most people are familiar with the term FOMO, or the ‘fear of missing out.’ JOMO is the opposite of that – it stands for the ‘joy of missing out,’” Melanie Fish, a travel expert and head of global PR for Vrbo, told HuffPost. “The JOMO mentality is all about protecting your peace and personal needs rather than staying super busy and compelled to always be doing something.”

In contrast to FOMO, JOMO is about redefining what brings you happiness and appreciating what’s actually important.

“For me, JOMO is the freedom to slow down, say no to the pressure of ‘doing it all’ and fully enjoy what really matters,” said travel blogger Sean Lau. “It’s about being present and intentional ― not feeling like you have to be everywhere or see everything just because it’s trending.”

He believes choosing “presence over pressure” makes life feel much more fulfilling.

“I’m a fan of the Chinese ‘lying flat’ movement, which is about living simply and opting out of the socially conditioned trappings of hustle and work culture,” said travel journalist and content creator La Carmina. “I feel JOMO fits in well with ‘lying flat’ ― both are about putting the emphasis on simple joys and prioritising stress reduction. To me, JOMO is realising the pointlessness of playing the social climbing capitalist game, especially now when purchasing power and the rewards for grinding are fewer.”

What does JOMO mean in a travel context?

“For travelers, JOMO is giving yourself permission to ditch the packed itinerary and just experience a place more naturally,” said travel blogger Esther Susag. “It’s choosing to spend an extra hour at that local café instead of rushing to the next attraction ― embracing where you are instead of stressing about what you might be missing elsewhere. I discovered this concept after years of trying to cram way too many sights into my trips and realising I wasn’t truly experiencing any of them.”

The concept clearly has fans. In fact, the latest travel trends from Vrbo, Hotels.com and Expedia named “JOMO Travel” as a top trend for 2025.

“Travelers are looking for rest and relaxation over the typical sightseeing and crowded tourist excursions,” said James Barnett, the general manager at Deer Path Inn. “We’ve been seeing guests opt for slower-paced experiences allowing them to enjoy serene moments and stress-free activities — giving them a well-needed break from the bustle of life.”

Everyday life can be exhausting enough. You don’t want to feel like you need a vacation from your vacation.

“We’re all overstimulated, and the pressure to have an Instagramable vacation is overwhelming,” said Annette Richmond, creator of the blog Fat Girls Traveling. “Oftentimes when you’re visiting the popular hotspots in a destination it’s too crowded to truly enjoy the experience anyway. JOMO has taken off because it removes the pressure to tick things off your itinerary list and reminds you to just appreciate where you are.”

Instead of focusing on your bucket list, JOMO-focused travel allows you to focus on your happiness.

“Unlike some travelers, I’ve never been a ‘country counter’ who aims to visit as many countries as possible, just to cross them off the list,” La Carmina said. “Rather, JOMO is about slowing down and enjoying your travels rather than putting your energy into travel logistics and consumption. For example, I’m heading to Mexico and was considering hopping over to a new country such as Costa Rica. However, when I realised it would require pricey flights with a stopover, long drive times to the rainforest, and expensive tours and hotels, I decided that my peace of mind took priority.”

What are the benefits of JOMO-focused travel?

“When it comes to the benefits of JOMO, I’ve had way more meaningful, personal travel experiences,” Lau said. “I connect more deeply with the places I visit, feel less burnt out and actually enjoy my travels instead of rushing through them. It’s a slower kind of travel, but it’s richer in every way.”

JOMO-focused travel also allows for visitors to get a better sense of the local community and even make new friends. Rather than trying to check off all the attractions, you can actually stop and talk to people and be spontaneous.

“More often than not, locals are very passionate about showing their local life,” said travel blogger Isabel Leong. “This results in the opportunity to discover a destination that’s not refreshing and unique through local and authentic experiences.”

She also believes JOMO travel allows you to spend less money as you aren’t trying to maximise what you do every day. You also might feel more inclined to stay with a local host or at a less expensive hotel away from all the action.

“JOMO-focused travel lets you avoid the headache of spending money and jumping through logistical hoops, as well as dealing with annoying tourists that flock to popular landmarks and experiences,” La Carmina said. “To me, this approach lets me enjoy the local culture without having to bend over backwards.”

Mario Martinez via Getty Images JOMO-focused can also be less expensive as you embrace experiences like wandering around, chatting with locals and visiting fewer overpriced tourist spots.

Indeed, a recent survey from Vrbo, Hotels.com and Expedia found that 62% of travelers polled believe JOMO travel reduces stress and anxiety, and 47% said it enhances quality time with loved ones.

Embracing JOMO also means letting go of the need to capture social media-worthy content. Stop trying to see and photograph it all and just allow yourself to be fully present wherever you are.

“The biggest benefit is that you actually enjoy your trip instead of just documenting it,” Susag said. “I’ve found that my most vivid travel memories come from unplanned moments ― a conversation with a family in South Africa, finding a hidden beach in Cyprus, or stumbling upon a local festival in Australia. These experiences weren’t on any checklist, but they’re what made those trips special.”

Are there any downsides to JOMO when it comes to travel?

“The main downside to JOMO travel is that you might not be able to experience the destination exactly how you envisioned the first time, but it gives you plenty of opportunities to return to experience it again,” Richmond said.

Not everyone has the chance to make repeat visits to different travel destinations, however.

“This lifestyle may not be for those who have limited vacation days, and if you do have limited vacation days, you may not feel like you can ‘afford’ to JOMO,” Leong said.

Travellers tend to cover less ground with the JOMO approach.

“To be honest, sometimes you might miss something incredible,” Susag said. “But the reality is you can never see everything anyway. I’ve visited over 40 countries and haven’t seen 100% of any of them. There’s freedom in accepting that limitation. The mental shift from ‘I need to see everything’ to ‘I want to truly experience what I do see’ has made my travels so much more meaningful.”

There is room for balance as well. You can cherish quiet, chill days during a vacation interspersed with busier sightseeing days. Or you can alternate JOMO trips and action-packed travels that allow you to immerse yourself in new cultures.

“There’s a difference between embracing JOMO and being passive or lazy,” La Carmina said. “I currently need a chill JOMO vacation during this stressful era, so a simple beach getaway is perfect for my needs. However, I won’t turn down an opportunity to go somewhere adventurous in the future. I feel it is also important to push yourself out of your comfort zone.”

What’s the best way to have a JOMO travel experience?

“If someone wants to try JOMO on their next trip, my best advice is leave space in your itinerary, say yes to the unexpected and don’t be afraid to put the phone away,” Lau said. “Let go of the need to do it all.”

You can build an outline of an itinerary and book a few things, but try to leave whole mornings, afternoons or even days totally unscheduled.

“Choose quality over quantity,” Susag advised. “Pick one ‘must-see’ per day, then allow yourself to wander. Plan less! Ask locals where they spend their time, not where they send tourists.”

If you can swing it, she recommended booking your accommodations for a day or two longer than your planned activities so that you don’t feel rushed.

“Take time to just observe daily life,” Susag said. “Some of my favourite travel memories are simply people-watching at local cafés or parks.”

You also might consider taking a more extreme approach by planning nothing except your transportation and accommodations. Try to opt for flexible and cancellable bookings, too.

“Allow yourself to settle in, get into the feel of things and then decide on the day if you’ll stay in, explore your vicinity or sign up for an activity,” Leong said. “This takes the pressure off of always having a plan, and rushing to meet a timeline of moving from place to place.”

Richmond recommended traveling during shoulder season or considering a group trip to have a JOMO experience.

“The best part of a group trip is that you don’t have to do any of the planning, just show up,” Richmond said. “So you don’t really know what you’re missing out on and you get to really immerse yourself in the country and culture.”

The same goes for your specific choice of destination. Rather than focusing your Japan trip on popular cities like Tokyo and Kyoto, for instance, think about taking a train to one of the lesser known town with serene shrines, beautiful landscapes, relaxing onsen and better prices.

“Consider off-the-grid, remote destinations that are removed from the hustle bustle,” Fish said. “Serene leisure destinations near beaches, lakes, rural areas or in the mountains are ideal escapes that allow travellers to surround themselves with nature and peace and quiet.”

She advised looking for accommodations that make it easy to “do nothing,” like a lake house, countryside cottage, beachfront house or cozy mountain lodge. Great amenities can also help.

“It’s easier to put your devices away when you can relax in a sauna or steam room, lounge by a private pool, cozy up with a book in a stocked library, or appreciate nature if there’s a front porch with a view,” Fish said.

If your goal is to escape the stress of over-planned travel without feeling too isolated, you can find balance at a hotel property, too.

