Jonathan Bailey Opens Up About The 1 Thing He Always Refused To Do In Photo-Shoots (Until Now)

Jonathan Bailey via Associated Press

Jonathan Bailey broke his own rule when it came to photo-shoots for his latest interview with British Vogue.

On Thursday, the Wicked star’s new photo-shoot with the iconic fashion outlet was unveiled, including one eye-catching picture of him posing without a shirt on.

Advertisement

In his accompanying interview, the Bridgerton heartthrob claimed that he’d always declined the suggestion to pose topless, but made a specific exception for his latest photo-shoot.

“There was this pair of Loewe trousers and I thought, ‘Fucking hell, what an incredible silhouette’,” he claimed. “No one suggested it, I just knew it was right.”

“But please don’t mention I said I’m always asked to take my top off,” he added, although British Vogue eventually talked him into allowing this detail to be included in their piece.

Advertisement

“OK, it’s the truth,” Jonathan noted.

Although he’s been a working actor since he was a child, even winning an Olivier in 2019 for his work in the musical Company, Jonathan’s profile really blew up at the end of 2020, when he began playing a main character in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Since then, he has also been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Fellow Travelers, and can currently be seen in action as Fieryo in the movie musical Wicked.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Wicked cast member Bowen Yang let slip earlier this week that Jonathan and his co-star Ethan Slater were supposed to have appeared shirtless in one key moment in the film.

The Saturday Night Live performer also shared the reason this sequence ended up on the cutting room floor.

Read Jonathan Bailey’s full interview in the upcoming issue of British Vogue, on newsstands from Tuesday 17 December.