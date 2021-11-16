Josie Gibson Gets A Firm Thumbs Up From This Morning Fans After Last-Minute Hosting Debut

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson hosted Tuesday's This Morning together ITV

The former Big Brother winner made her debut on the sofa as she was brought in at the last minute to fill in for a sick Holly Willoughby, to host alongside Phillip Schofield.

Josie was thrown in at the deep end somewhat, as she had actually been on her way to Surrey to host a segment for the ITV daytime show when she got a call from producers asking her to stand in for Holly.

Feel better soon @hollywills! And best of luck for your first time hosting, @Josiestweet 💕 pic.twitter.com/8nF2NW3hKo — This Morning (@thismorning) November 16, 2021

Opening Tuesday’s show, Phillip said: “Well, this is a bit of a first. About an hour ago, you were on your way to host a live competition in Surrey... We turn you around and bring you back here.

“Holly is not here today because she’s got a tummy bug – nothing more than that, so she’ll probably be back in tomorrow – but you were then parachuted in.”

Josie said: “I couldn’t believe it, I thought they’d got the wrong number, Phil.

“Honestly. I said, ‘You’ve phoned Josie!’ But how surreal. I’ve grown up watching the show and now I’m sat alongside you.”

“I’ve been thrown in at the deep end, but I’ve got the best armbands on the planet,” she joked.

Josie proved to be a natural on the show, interviewing Leona Lewis and fronting health and phone-in segments, as well as managing a chaotic cooking item with Gino D’Acampo.

On social media, Josie’s debut got a firm thumbs up from viewers:

Have to say for the first time presenting Josie is doing very well tbh she seems a natural I would be using her as first choice replacement from now on #ThisMorning — James Agg (@Jimmyboy35) November 16, 2021

Josie is very good at this presenting lark, isn't she? 😊 #thismorning — Terry 🦇🦒🦁 (@TerryF1010) November 16, 2021

Bravo Josie! Knocked it out of the park! #ThisMorning — TexelRose (@WestClareRose) November 16, 2021

JOSIE YOU ARE KILLING IT THIS MORNING! I'm absolutely loving seeing you on TM!#ThisMorning — Nicola Taylor (@NicolaTaylor248) November 16, 2021

I bloody love Josie, she's a complete natural #ThisMorning — claire 80's williams (@swanseasucks) November 16, 2021

Josie has been a breath of fresh air as she has made #thismorning enjoyable. Have a good day everyone and thanks for the laughs pic.twitter.com/ZI0CetbNFE — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) November 16, 2021

Getting Bridget Jones feels from Josie this morning. Gone from all the silly little segments to actually getting a presenting slot showing off her talent. #ThisMorning — Hannah Green (@hanelice_) November 16, 2021

Josie has been a revelation today on #ThisMorning I hope this is the first of many presenting spots for her. @Josiestweet — just jen 🐙 BLM ✊🏿 🇵🇸 (@msjenmac) November 16, 2021

For someone with around an hour’s notice to present her first ever #ThisMorning, I think Josie Gibson did a wonderful job. Natural. Confident. Likeable. Again please! @Josiestweet — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 16, 2021

Can Josie be a regular presenter just love her #ThisMorning — Sophie Grant 🌹 (@SophieLGranttt) November 16, 2021

Josie Gibson is doing a brilliant job as presenter on #thismorning . She’s perfect for this show . Well done her . — carey campbell (@careyca94173393) November 16, 2021

Qweeeeeen 👸🏼 GIBSON sitting 🪑 royally looking radiant as ever. So proud you are on the show you make me laugh and smile 😃 so much very likeable ❤️. This has made my Tuesday #ThisMorning #ITV #JOSIE @thismorning @ITV pic.twitter.com/FFozLdMtJO — 💙Matt-Tea🙏🏼-Talk💙 (@entertain_matt) November 16, 2021

I love Josie! Why hasn’t she presented before? Such a natural 😍 @thismorning #ThisMorning — PBellah (@PoppyHaynes6) November 16, 2021

@thismorning absolutely loved @Josiestweet this morning. My favourite segment was sausage in the hole ‘I’ve never seen a gravy without a granule’ The look on @Ginofantastico face was priceless. Bravo Josie, you smashed it 🙌🏻 p.s. get well soon @hollywills #itv #ThisMorning — Clarerobbo (@mrsrobboswansea) November 16, 2021

For someone thrown in at the deep end! 😬 You're doing a brilliant job Josie!! 😁👍 #ThisMorning — Mary 😁 (@MaryLuvsLaughin) November 16, 2021

Absolutely loving @Josiestweet on tv #thismorning - we need to see Josie more often in a presenting role - congratulations and well done Josie - just fabulous! — hookedgal (@hookedgal) November 16, 2021

Josie’s time in the hot seat came amid rumours of big changes at This Morning.

It has been reported Eamonn Holmes is leaving the show after 15 years to host his own slot on GB News, and it has been claimed his wife and co-host Ruth Langsford is unlikely to stay on This Morning without him.

The couple originally presented the show every Friday, as well as during school holidays.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.