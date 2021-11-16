Josie Gibson Gets A Firm Thumbs Up From This Morning Fans After Last-Minute Hosting Debut

After years of hosting hilarious competition segments and being sent to test out terrifying rollercoasters, Josie Gibson finally got her chance in the This Morning hot seat on Tuesday, and proved to be a massive hit with viewers.
The former Big Brother winner made her debut on the sofa as she was brought in at the last minute to fill in for a sick Holly Willoughby, to host alongside Phillip Schofield.
Josie was thrown in at the deep end somewhat, as she had actually been on her way to Surrey to host a segment for the ITV daytime show when she got a call from producers asking her to stand in for Holly.
Opening Tuesday’s show, Phillip said: “Well, this is a bit of a first. About an hour ago, you were on your way to host a live competition in Surrey... We turn you around and bring you back here.
“Holly is not here today because she’s got a tummy bug – nothing more than that, so she’ll probably be back in tomorrow – but you were then parachuted in.”
Josie said: “I couldn’t believe it, I thought they’d got the wrong number, Phil.
“Honestly. I said, ‘You’ve phoned Josie!’ But how surreal. I’ve grown up watching the show and now I’m sat alongside you.”
“I’ve been thrown in at the deep end, but I’ve got the best armbands on the planet,” she joked.
Josie proved to be a natural on the show, interviewing Leona Lewis and fronting health and phone-in segments, as well as managing a chaotic cooking item with Gino D’Acampo.
On social media, Josie’s debut got a firm thumbs up from viewers:
Josie’s time in the hot seat came amid rumours of big changes at This Morning.
It has been reported Eamonn Holmes is leaving the show after 15 years to host his own slot on GB News, and it has been claimed his wife and co-host Ruth Langsford is unlikely to stay on This Morning without him.
The couple originally presented the show every Friday, as well as during school holidays.
However, last year it was announced that Eamonn and Ruth’s regular Friday slot was being given to the new duo of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, a move which is not thought to have gone down well with the long-serving pair.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.