Joy Villa Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

It appears Joy Villa was inspired by President Donald Trump on the Grammys red carpet Sunday.

The singer wore a MAGA-like cap that read, “The Hat Stays On,” and a gold dress to represent cryptocurrency, “which is definitely the new wave of freedom,” she said. Cryptocurrency has been getting a friendly embrace so far from Trump, but its value sank after he announced his tariffs.

The ensemble was designed to embody “American exceptionalism” and to “make America glamorous again,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Joy Villa is all Trumped up at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Villa said her hat’s “stays on” message is because “they tried to kill Trump. He’s still alive, thank God ... Because they tried to get rid of Trump, and now he’s still here, this hat’s not going anywhere.”

“There’s a lot of Latinos, a lot of Black Americans, a lot of artists who love Trump,” she continued. “So the hat stays on. We’re not going to get our hats knocked off, hit off or threatened to take it off.”

Joy Villa is at the #Grammys to "make freedom glamorous again" pic.twitter.com/JxCtuqFFMb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2025

Villa wore a border-wall-inspired dress with barbed wire on her shoulders at the 2019 Grammys with the words “Build the wall” on the back to shout out for Trump in his first term. This time, she gushed over his hardline expulsion of migrants.

“I think that the ones that are being deported should be deported,” Villa said to THR. “I’m a Latina. My family came to this country legally. I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported. I don’t want to see them here.”

"I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported," says Joy Villa on the carpet at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OxCCYiY7kU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2025