Judi Dench Recalls Mortifying 'Erection' Blunder During Shakespeare Performance

Dame Judi Dench has reflected on a rather unfortunate slip of the tongue that caused “a lot of unrest” during a performance of ‘The Merchant Of Venice’.

The multi-award-winning thespian is renowned for her Shakespearean roles, but maintains that ‘The Merchant Of Venice’ is not among her faves, as “everyone in it behaves very badly”.

This is apparently the case for the actors within the play, too, as she revealed during an interview with Graham Norton.