Judi Dench Dave Benett via Getty Images

While Judi Dench may be a dame, it seems her beloved parrot isn’t showing her much respect.

The English actor, who will turn 90 this month, laughed as she revealed the naughty nickname her African grey parrot Sweetie has for her in a new interview with the Sunday Times.

“We had a long chat just now. You shouldn’t ask what she says. She says: ‘You’re a slut’, ‘you’re a slag,’” Dame Judi told the paper.

“She has said ‘Boris Johnson’ but she didn’t get that from me,” the Oscar-winner added. “She listens to the radio.”

In the interview, the former James Bond star admitted she was far more amused than offended by her foul-mouthed pet, who she called “very, very funny”.

“Everybody should have a parrot, or a myna bird,” the star went on. “Their voices are absolutely incredible.”

Despite Sweetie’s crass nature, Dame Judi has called her dirty bird the perfect companion.

In a 2022 interview with Louis Theroux, she said she “wouldn’t be without her” bird “for the world”.

However, Dame Judi was less than complimentary about the bird’s abilities when she revealed how her avian companion was less than helpful when she suffered a “frightful fall” that same year.