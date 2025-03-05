Judy Blume's Trick For Getting Kids To Read Is... Not What I Expected

Getty Images / Annie Spratt on Unsplash Judy Blume shares an unusual tip for getting kids to read...

With World Book Day on the horizon (6 March), it seems fitting that I came across an old clip this morning of author Judy Blume telling comedian Jimmy Fallon how to get children to pick up a book.

In a TikTok clip, the author of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret said: “I tell parents: ‘Don’t tell them these were the favourite books when you were a kid. Don’t tell them that. They will not want to read them because mom is not cool.’”

“This is what you do,” she continued. “You put them [books] on tables and, you know, you let them look, and you say: ‘Oh, well, I don’t think you’re ready for that.’”

Fallon clapped and replied: “Oh that’s pretty great... See? Genius.”

People agreed that the reverse psychology trick works in other areas, too.

“My teens wouldn’t wear the clothes I bought for them so I started buying them clothes and telling them I bought them for myself. Worked perfectly,” said user Peggy Taylor in the comments section.

“Don’t eat that, don’t read that, don’t use that, works like a charm,” added another parent.

Some even suggested the trick worked on them when they were younger. One commenter admitted: “I read Harry Potter when my mom said: this book it’s too big for you. So, this works.”

Another said: “What’s hilarious is my mom did exactly this and it WORKED. Was born in ’03 and I’d get through a book or two every day. Like full novels by age 10.”

In all seriousness, children’s reading rates are currently at an all-time low, with only a third of eight to 18-year-olds saying they enjoy reading in their free time, according to the National Literary Trust.

What’s more, reading enjoyment levels have decreased by 8.8% over the past year alone.

How to get kids interested in reading

Meira Koponen, education expert at Kahoot!, said the decline is “nothing short of devastating” but added we can turn the tide by “making reading a fun and engaging experience”.

Here are her tips for doing just that: