Majority Of Covid Restrictions Could End On June 21, Boris Johnson Announces

Boris Johnson is targeting June 21 as the earliest date on which the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions can be lifted. The prime minister announced his plan for England to be free of almost all restrictions by summer as he set out his four-step road map to lifting lockdown. There will first be more than three months of cautious opening up with five weeks between the beginning of each new stage, which will go ahead if four tests of the pandemic and vaccination programme continue to be met. In Full: How Boris Johnson Will Lift The Coronavirus Lockdown The first step in the detailed road map to lift lockdown includes the reopening of schools on March 8, and from March 29 the allowing of outdoor gatherings of six people or a larger group of two households, so family and friends can get together for Easter. Step two will begin on April 12 at the earliest and will see the reopening of pubs and restaurants for outdoor service only, non-essential shops and hairdressers, public buildings like libraries and museums, gyms and swimming pools, and other outdoor attractions. Indoor mixing between households will remain banned during this period but families and friends will be able to meet in groups of six, or larger groups of two households, for a drink in a beer garden, an al fresco meal, or to visit the zoo, for example. Controversial policies such as the requirement for pubs to serve substantial meals with drinks and the 10pm curfew for hospitality will be scrapped, although table service will still be required – no waiting at the bar. “Staycations” will be back, with self-contained self-catered holiday accommodation reopening, while the limit on guest numbers at weddings and other “life events” will rise from six to 15.

Step three will begin on May 17 at the earliest and will see the scrapping of most outdoor social contact rules, although gatherings of more than 30 people will be illegal. Crucially, this is the first time people will be able to visit friends or family in their homes, with indoor mixing of groups of six or two larger households permitted nationwide for the first time since the second lockdown. A review due to report on April 12 will also consider the potential resumption of holidays abroad by May 17 at the earliest. Restaurants and pubs will also be able to reopen indoors while complying with mixing rules, alongside entertainment such as cinemas and children’s play areas, as well as hotels. Finally, May 17 will also see the limited return of crowds to sporting events, gigs and theatres. Indoors, crowds of 1,000 or “half-full”, whichever is lower, will be allowed. Outdoors, capacity will be limited to 4,000 or half full, whichever is lower. There is an exception for the largest outdoor seated venues such as football stadiums, which will welcome back either 10,000 fans or a quarter of the capacity, whichever is lower. It raises the prospect of sizeable crowds at the final Premier League matches of the season on May 23, and at Euro 2020 fixtures at Wembley in June and July. Weddings and other life events will also be able to expand to include 30 people. Finally, on June 21, Johnson aims to scrap all legal limits on social contact and reopen the final closed sectors of the economy that have been shut since March 2020 such as nightclubs. But social distancing, mask wearing and working from home could remain in place after this point, with a review due to report by June 21.

