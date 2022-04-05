June Brown's EastEnders Co-Star John Altman Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Second Mother'

She returned in 1997 and Dot stayed on the Square until 2020, making an off-screen exit when the character went to live in Ireland with her grandson.

After news of June’s death was announced on Monday, many of June’s other co-stars past and present paid tribute to her, including Adam Woodyatt, Danny Dyer, Letitia Dean and Natalie Cassidy.

Letitia, who plays EastEnders’ Sharon Watts, called her a “phenomenal actress” and a “very dear friend”, while Sonia Fowler actor Natalie hailed her as the “best character actress EastEnders has ever seen”.

Adam – best known as Ian Beale on the soap – wrote on Instagram: “I’m lost for words, something June never was. So many memories, so much fun.

“Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.”

