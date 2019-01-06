Ex-Boyfriend Of June Jones Charged With Her Murder After Police Manhunt

Police released images of Michael Foran (right), who has been charged with the murder of June Jones.

A man who was hunted by police after his ex-girlfriend was found dead has been charged with her murder.

On Sunday, West Midlands Police said Michael Foran, 32, had been charged with the murder of June Jones, 33.

Detectives launched a manhunt for Foran after Jones was discovered dead at her maisonette in Wyndmill Crescent, on the Charlemont Farm estate in West Bromwich, at around 2am on December 31.

Foran, of no fixed address, was arrested in Liverpool on Saturday afternoon and transferred to the West Midlands for questioning.

Foran is to appear before Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 34-year-old man has already been charged with assisting an offender.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from the force’s homicide department, said: “This is a significant step forward in our enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public and media for their support in this investigation and I would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.”