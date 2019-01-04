West Mids Police Police have appealed for information regarding Michael Foran (right) following the death of June Jones (left).

Detectives investigating the murder of June Jones in West Bromwich have charged a man with assisting her suspected killer.

Keith O’Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, will appear before Walsall magistrates on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said they have had a number of calls following an appeal to trace “dangerous” Michael Foran, who remains on the run.

Jones, 33, was reported missing by her sister on Boxing Day, and Foran, 32, is wanted. He is believed to have travelled to Merseyside in the aftermath of the murder.

Officers forced entry to Jones’ home in Wyndmill Crescent on December 31 and found her body, amid evidence of a “sustained and brutal assault with a weapon”.

Det Insp Warren Hines, leading the murder investigation, said: “I’m pleased with the response to our appeal from the public and we’ve had several calls with potential sightings of Foran, which we are thoroughly investigating.

“If anybody is thinking of helping him, they can expect to be arrested and charged.

“We urgently want to know where he is, so call us on 999 with any information. My message to him is to give himself up, as it’s only a matter a time before we arrest him.”