Empire Actor Jussie Smollett Attacked In Suspected Racist And Homophobic Incident

Empire star Jussie Smollett has been brutally beaten and attacked in what police are treating as a possible hate crime.

The actor, who plays Jamal Lyon in the US series, was taken to hospital after his attackers beat him, put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance over him, before fleeing the scene.

According to a police report obtained by HuffPost US, Jussie was walking down a Chicago street when two people approached him and began shouting racial and homophobic slurs at him.