Justin Bieber Opens Up About Feeling 'Unequipped And Unqualified' For Success In Emotional Post

Justin Bieber at the Grand Prix in November 2023 CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has admitted he sometimes struggles with feeling like he deserves his success.

The Peaches singer shot to global fame as a child performer when his cover videos on YouTube garnered a large following, and has gone on to win two Grammys and top the UK singles chart on seven occasions.

However, in a candid Instagram update, Justin shared that he often experiences feelings of imposter syndrome.

“People told me my whole life, ‘wow Justin u deserve that’, and I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud,” he told his followers on Thursday.

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, ‘damn if they only knew my thoughts, how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this’.”

He continued: “I say all this to say, ‘if you feel sneaky welcome to the club’. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

A screenshot of Justin Bieber's emotional Instagram post Instagram/Justin Bieber

This led the Baby singer’s rep to issue a statement insisting that he has not relapsed or begun using drugs, claiming the Canadian performer was finding the speculation about his health “exhausting and pitiful”.

Justin’s spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the speculation highlights how “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive”.

His team also pointed out that the past year has been a “very transformative” one for Justin, “as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

While the statement didn’t go into specifics, Justin and his long-time manager Scooter Braun parted ways professionally in the summer of 2024.

