Justin Bieber Shuts Down 'Harmful' Drug Use Speculation

Justin Bieber at the Met Gala in 2021 via Associated Press

Justin Bieber’s team has shut down speculation that the chart-topping singer has relapsed and begun using hard drugs.

In the past few weeks, the media has frequently reported on pictures of the Canadian performer out and about in Los Angeles, claiming that he had sparked “concern” among his fans due to his appearance.

On Sunday evening, reps for the Grammy winner said that Justin was finding the speculation about his health “exhausting and pitiful”.

Denying the suggestion that he is using drugs, Justin’s spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the speculation highlights how “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive”.

It was also noted that the past year has been a “very transformative” one for Justin, “as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

No further details were given, although it’s worth noting that Justin and his long-time manager Scooter Braun parted ways professionally in 2024.

Justin and his wife Hailey welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in August 2024.

Hailey and Justin pictured at the 2022 Super Bowl via Associated Press

In the past, Justin has spoken candidly about his past issues with substance abuse, claiming in 2020: “My security were coming in at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary.

“I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing is popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. So it just got scary.”

Last month, Justin was pictured arriving at a recording studio, sparking speculation that his first full-length album in four years could be coming soon.

Help and support: