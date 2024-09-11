Kamala Harris Hits Donald Trump With Important Reminder In Mic-Drop Debate Moment

Kamala Harris hit Donald Trump with an important reminder in the second half of their presidential debate on Tuesday.

When asked by the ABC News moderator about the war between Russia and Ukraine, specifically whether the former president wants Ukraine to defeat the Russian invasion, Trump dodged the question and instead went on a rant about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and he attacked Biden in the process.

“I want to get the war settled. I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well,” he said. “They respect me. They don’t respect Biden. How would you respect him? Why? For what reason? He hasn’t even made a phone call in two years to Putin, hasn’t spoken to anybody.”

“We’re playing with World War III and… where is our president? They threw him out of a campaign like a dog. We don’t even know. Is he our president? We have a president that doesn’t know he’s alive.”

Once the moderators turned from Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris took the opportunity to make one thing very clear.