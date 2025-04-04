Kamala Harris On Trump: 'I'm Not Gonna Say I Told You So'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Leading Women Defined Summit at the Ritz-Carlton on Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Dana Point, CA. Juliana Yamada via Getty Images

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday pointed out that she warned voters about what would happen under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“There were many things we knew were gonna happen,” said Harris, who ran a hurried campaign against Trump in 2024 after then-President Biden dropped out of the race.

“I’m not gonna say ‘I told you so,’” she added, to a crowd that then erupted in applause and cheers.

Harris was speaking at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, California, and HuffPost obtained a video of her remarks. The summit, founded by former CEO of BET Debra Lee, aims to empower women of color.

“This is a very different time than in 2016,” Harris said. “A lot has changed.”

Harris then described what has changed as a result of Trump taking office: progress and policies have been “rolled back,” effective policies have been denied, and a sense of fear has been created in people throughout the country.

“We are seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats,” she continued.

In her speech on Thursday, Harris also acknowledged that both fear and courage are contagious, adding that the room was full of courageous women, according to BET.

