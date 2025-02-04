Ye Speaks Out Amid Media Frenzy Over Wife Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammys Appearance

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has respond to the furore surrounding his appearance at the Grammys over the weekend.
On Sunday night, he and his wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at the annual awards show, causing a huge stir when she dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress.
Be warned that the below clip is definitely NSFW:
After this, the couple abruptly left the event, with conflicting reports about whether they were actually on the guestlist, despite Ye’s nomination in the Best Rap Song category.
However, on Tuesday morning, Ye responded to the drama on Instagram, posting a screenshot of data that indicates more people had been searching for Bianca’s red carpet appearance than the winners of this year’s show.
The Grammys red carpet marked a rare public appearance from Ye, who has been keeping a low profile in recent years thanks to a number of large-scale controversies.
Among Ye’s most recent controversies are his numerous antisemitic comments, the decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to a fashion show in 2022 and Marilyn Manson’s appearance at his Donda album launch.
While it was initially reported that Ye and Bianca were asked to leave the event after their appearance on the red carpet, multiple US outlets later cited “sources” who claimed it was the couple’s own decision not to attend the main ceremony.
HuffPost UK contacted representatives for Ye and the Recording Academy on Sunday night, but did not receive a response.
In another now-deleted Instagram post, the Jesus Walks musician blasted the reports as false “rumours” on Monday.
Ye was previously removed from the Grammys’ list of performers back in 2022, in the wake of what was referred to in the press at the time as “concerning online behaviour” relating to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.
Two years earlier, Ye had shared a video on social media of himself urinating on one of his Grammy trophies, amid a row with his record label at the time.