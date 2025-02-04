Ye Speaks Out Amid Media Frenzy Over Wife Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammys Appearance

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife Bianca Censori at the Grammys via Associated Press

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has respond to the furore surrounding his appearance at the Grammys over the weekend.

On Sunday night, he and his wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at the annual awards show, causing a huge stir when she dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress.

Be warned that the below clip is definitely NSFW:

After this, the couple abruptly left the event, with conflicting reports about whether they were actually on the guestlist, despite Ye’s nomination in the Best Rap Song category.

However, on Tuesday morning, Ye responded to the drama on Instagram, posting a screenshot of data that indicates more people had been searching for Bianca’s red carpet appearance than the winners of this year’s show.

The Grammys red carpet marked a rare public appearance from Ye, who has been keeping a low profile in recent years thanks to a number of large-scale controversies.

While it was initially reported that Ye and Bianca were asked to leave the event after their appearance on the red carpet, multiple US outlets later cited “sources” who claimed it was the couple’s own decision not to attend the main ceremony.

HuffPost UK contacted representatives for Ye and the Recording Academy on Sunday night, but did not receive a response.

In another now-deleted Instagram post, the Jesus Walks musician blasted the reports as false “rumours” on Monday.

