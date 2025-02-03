Ye And Bianca Censori Caused A Massive Stir At Grammys With NSFW Look

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori arriving at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori certainly had all eyes on them as they made their way into this year’s Grammys.

When the night came around, Ye made his first red carpet appearance in quite some time, with Bianca at his side.

Ye and Bianca Censori gave this year's Grammys one of its biggest talking points on the red carpet via Associated Press

Now, if you’ve followed Ye and Bianca’s relationship in recent years, you’ll know she’s become somewhat synonymous with her near-naked wardrobe choices, and the Grammys was no exception.

The Australian model initially walked the red carpet in a black fur coat, which she then slowly dropped in front of photographers to reveal nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress.

Footage of Bianca’s big reveal was posted online by the Grammys’ official YouTube channel – but please do note the clip below is definitely NSFW:

Ye himself kept it decidedly more low-key in a black t-shirt and trousers combo, while keeping his sunglasses on as he walked the red carpet.

As you’d expect, Bianca’s almost-naked ensemble garnered a strong reaction on social media:

I love Bianca Censori’s look and if we weren’t a society so concerned with policing women we could get into how bad she served!! This is fashion this is art truly — mia ☻ (@uhhmia) February 3, 2025

me coming on the tl to find bianca censori naked at the #Grammyspic.twitter.com/0iJJt3DMC6 — lex (@cuntyrhae) February 3, 2025

more like uh bianca uncensori — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) February 2, 2025

I actually am so annoyed because I TOLD Bianca that I was gonna wear this for work tomorrow and now she’s spoiled it by copying me, sick of this https://t.co/DlN0rT7lCw — Helen (@ohnoitshelen) February 2, 2025

see’s kanye & bianca censori on the grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/0nqK1NFKTE — dani 🪐 (@daniyathatsread) February 3, 2025

But the story doesn’t end there.

According to Entertainment Tonight, soon after walking the red carpet, the couple were then escorted out of the Grammys by security, alongside an entourage of around five people, as they’d turned up to the event uninvited.

However Variety disputed these reports and said, according to a source, that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left”.

HuffPost UK has contacted reps for both Ye and the Grammys for comment.