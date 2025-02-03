Ye And Bianca Censori Caused A Massive Stir At Grammys With NSFW Look

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori certainly had all eyes on them as they made their way into this year’s Grammys.
For the past year, Ye has been keeping something of a low profile, after a string of controversies including, but not limited to: antisemitic comments, wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to a fashion show in 2022 and inviting Marilyn Manson to join him at his Donda album launch.
Ahead of Sunday night’s Grammys – where he received one nomination in the Best Rap Song category – the former chart-topper returned to social media, beginning with a vulgar comment about former presidential candidate Kamala Harris (for which he later apologised… sort of).
When the night came around, Ye made his first red carpet appearance in quite some time, with Bianca at his side.
Now, if you’ve followed Ye and Bianca’s relationship in recent years, you’ll know she’s become somewhat synonymous with her near-naked wardrobe choices, and the Grammys was no exception.
The Australian model initially walked the red carpet in a black fur coat, which she then slowly dropped in front of photographers to reveal nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress.
Footage of Bianca’s big reveal was posted online by the Grammys’ official YouTube channel – but please do note the clip below is definitely NSFW:
Ye himself kept it decidedly more low-key in a black t-shirt and trousers combo, while keeping his sunglasses on as he walked the red carpet.
As you’d expect, Bianca’s almost-naked ensemble garnered a strong reaction on social media:
But the story doesn’t end there.
According to Entertainment Tonight, soon after walking the red carpet, the couple were then escorted out of the Grammys by security, alongside an entourage of around five people, as they’d turned up to the event uninvited.
However Variety disputed these reports and said, according to a source, that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left”.
HuffPost UK has contacted reps for both Ye and the Grammys for comment.
Check out more pics from this year’s Grammys red carpet here.