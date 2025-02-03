Entertainmentukmusic awards seasonGrammys

Ye And Bianca Censori Caused A Massive Stir At Grammys With NSFW Look

It wasn't just Bianca Censori's near-naked red carpet look that got people talking on Sunday night.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori arriving at the 2025 Grammys
Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori arriving at the 2025 Grammys
via Associated Press

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori certainly had all eyes on them as they made their way into this year’s Grammys.

For the past year, Ye has been keeping something of a low profile, after a string of controversies including, but not limited to: antisemitic comments, wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to a fashion show in 2022 and inviting Marilyn Manson to join him at his Donda album launch.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Grammys – where he received one nomination in the Best Rap Song category – the former chart-topper returned to social media, beginning with a vulgar comment about former presidential candidate Kamala Harris (for which he later apologised… sort of).

When the night came around, Ye made his first red carpet appearance in quite some time, with Bianca at his side.

Ye and Bianca Censori gave this year's Grammys one of its biggest talking points on the red carpet
Ye and Bianca Censori gave this year's Grammys one of its biggest talking points on the red carpet
via Associated Press

Now, if you’ve followed Ye and Bianca’s relationship in recent years, you’ll know she’s become somewhat synonymous with her near-naked wardrobe choices, and the Grammys was no exception.

The Australian model initially walked the red carpet in a black fur coat, which she then slowly dropped in front of photographers to reveal nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress.

Footage of Bianca’s big reveal was posted online by the Grammys’ official YouTube channel – but please do note the clip below is definitely NSFW:

Ye himself kept it decidedly more low-key in a black t-shirt and trousers combo, while keeping his sunglasses on as he walked the red carpet.

As you’d expect, Bianca’s almost-naked ensemble garnered a strong reaction on social media:

I love Bianca Censori’s look and if we weren’t a society so concerned with policing women we could get into how bad she served!! This is fashion this is art truly

— mia ☻ (@uhhmia) February 3, 2025

me coming on the tl to find bianca censori naked at the #Grammyspic.twitter.com/0iJJt3DMC6

— lex (@cuntyrhae) February 3, 2025

more like uh bianca uncensori

— Rebecca Alter (@ralter) February 2, 2025

I actually am so annoyed because I TOLD Bianca that I was gonna wear this for work tomorrow and now she’s spoiled it by copying me, sick of this https://t.co/DlN0rT7lCw

— Helen (@ohnoitshelen) February 2, 2025

see’s kanye & bianca censori on the grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/0nqK1NFKTE

— dani 🪐 (@daniyathatsread) February 3, 2025

But the story doesn’t end there.

According to Entertainment Tonight, soon after walking the red carpet, the couple were then escorted out of the Grammys by security, alongside an entourage of around five people, as they’d turned up to the event uninvited.

However Variety disputed these reports and said, according to a source, that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left”.

HuffPost UK has contacted reps for both Ye and the Grammys for comment.

Check out more pics from this year’s Grammys red carpet here.

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot