Ye Jumps To Wife Bianca Censori's Defence Amid Backlash Over Her NSFW Grammys Red Carpet Look

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is voicing his support for his wife Bianca Censori, following her recent headline-grabbing appearance at the Grammys.

On Sunday night, Ye and Bianca made a rare public appearance when they walked the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, where the musician had been nominated in the Best Rap Song category.

The pair wound up capturing the world’s attention when Bianca dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress, resulting in days of debate and discourse.

However, posting on X on on Thursday morning, the Jesus Walks star praised his wife for the “brave” stunt.

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” he claimed, writing that he keeps looking back at photos of Bianca on the red carpet “like I was staring in admiration that night, thinking, ‘wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot’”.

Ye continued: “She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life. We tailored that invisible dress six times.”

“And just like magic – poof – we disappeared,” he added, referring to their swift exit from the event before the ceremony get underway.

Responding to some of his critics, Ye concluded: “People asked, ‘how would your mother feel?’. You don’t know my mama, bitch.”

Ye is known for deleting his social media posts at a moment's notice, so here's a screenshot of his comments X/KanyeWest

Sharing an extra picture of Bianca from the event, he said: “Posting just to flex at this point.”

Ye and Bianca’s night at the Grammys marked a rare public appearance from the couple, who are thought to have been married since 2022, the year his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalised.

In particular, Ye has been keeping a low profile in the past few years following a series of much-publicised controversies.