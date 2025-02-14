Ye And Wife Bianca Censori's Rep Sets The Record Straight Amid Fresh Divorce Rumours

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Ye – the rapper former known as Kanye West – has denied that he and his wife Bianca Censori are separating.

On Thursday evening, the Daily Mail reported that Ye and Bianca had ended their relationship, and would file for a legal divorce in the coming days.

This comes amid the latest scandal for the polarising musician, who was recently dropped by his agent and had his online store shut down off the back of antisemitic and otherwise offensive comments posted on social media, including professing himself to be a Nazi and expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

However, Ye’s long-time spokesperson, the divisive right-wing media personality Milo Yiannopoulos, has now denied that the couple have split.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press,” Milo told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Ye and Bianca Censori pictured leaving the Super Bowl in 2024 via Associated Press

Earlier this month, Ye and Bianca made headlines when they walked the red carpet at the Grammys, where the Australian model and architect dropped her coat to reveal a completely see-through dress underneath.

Prior to that, the Grammy winner had been keeping a low-profile for a number of years, following several much-publicised controversies.

Ye and Bianca are thought to have been married since 2022, the same year the Jesus Walks rapper finalised his divorce from media personality Kim Kardashian.

