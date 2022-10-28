Kanye West's Twitter Account Reactivated After Elon Musk Takes Control

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, regained control of his Twitter account Friday after it was suspended following antisemitic remarks he made on several social media accounts.

Earlier this month, Ye threatened on Twitter to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Ye later told Piers Morgan he was “absolutely not” sorry for his comments. His lifted suspension from Twitter comes within a day of billionaire Elon Musk taking control of the website.

“Welcome back to Twitter my friend,” Musk had previously tweeted to Ye on Oct. 8, the same day he posted the antisemitic tweet.

Following Ye’s remarks on Twitter, the rapper and fashion designer was dropped by several sponsors including Balenciaga, JPMorgan, Gap and Vogue. And just days after claiming he “can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the shoe company ended its partnership with Ye, resulting in a $1.5 billion drop in his net worth and his removal from Forbes’ list of billionaires.