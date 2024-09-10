Kaos Fans Share Their Theories About That Epic Finale Cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the final episode of Kaos.
Ever since the nail-biting finale of Netflix’s Kaos, viewers have been sharing their thoughts on what could happen next in the mythology-inspired series.
In the final moments of the hit show, queen of the gods Hera (played by Janet McTeer) was seen making a cryptic phone call to an off-screen family member.
“Darling, it’s mummy,” the icy character declares, urging the unseen recipient of the call to “gather the troops” and “make up the spare bed”.
Although it’s not actually been confirmed who Hera was making the call to, fans on social media certainly have their theories.
Over on a Reddit thread about the mysterious call, the consensus seems to be that she called her son, Ares, the god of war…
Athena has also been named as a possibility over on X, although Ares remains the most popular option…
Kaos creator Charlie Covell remained tight-lipped when asked by Netflix’s Tudum about who was on the receiving end of Hera’s call, but maintained they “have some plans”.
Fans, of course, are hoping the matter will be resolved in a potential second season of Kaos, and while the streaming giant is yet to confirm whether there’ll be more to come, showrunner Charlie is remaining hopeful.
“My dream was three seasons,” they recently told Cosmopolitan UK. “I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. There’s definitely more.”
Kaos is now available to stream in full on Netflix.