Kaos Fans Share Their Theories About That Epic Finale Cliffhanger

Janet McTeer as Hera in her final scenes of Netflix's Kaos Netflix

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the final episode of Kaos.

Ever since the nail-biting finale of Netflix’s Kaos, viewers have been sharing their thoughts on what could happen next in the mythology-inspired series.

In the final moments of the hit show, queen of the gods Hera (played by Janet McTeer) was seen making a cryptic phone call to an off-screen family member.

“Darling, it’s mummy,” the icy character declares, urging the unseen recipient of the call to “gather the troops” and “make up the spare bed”.

Although it’s not actually been confirmed who Hera was making the call to, fans on social media certainly have their theories.

Over on a Reddit thread about the mysterious call, the consensus seems to be that she called her son, Ares, the god of war…

Athena has also been named as a possibility over on X, although Ares remains the most popular option…

Yeah I wonder who Hera was calling. Athena or Ares to get the troops? Could be a battle for the throne with the gods? — Kristof (@KristofHamilton) September 8, 2024

Hera has TWO kids.



She probably called Ares because “troops” but it’s also not impossible that she called Hephaestus.



Whichever one she didn’t call is going to probably be on Zeus’s side initially. And Aphrodite will be making things messy — Seasonal Pun 🎨 (@Pixelfish) September 10, 2024

Dionysus, usually a playboy in mythology, became the most lovable character, which is the charm of this version.

I guss,Hera calls Ares, the god of war, at the end. It’s fun, and I hope for a sequel with Apollo and Artemis.

P.S. Cassandra is so freaky that no one believes her. https://t.co/tUSkcOj3ud — polarbeef (@polarbeef111) September 7, 2024

HERA IS CALLING ARES AT THE END I BELIEVE. SEASON 2 WHEEEENN @/netflix i need to see my MOTHER — K. (@quoberries) September 7, 2024

Kaos on Netflix was amazing. The fates are so messy for making Zeus think he killed them😂. Also, watch out for Hera, looks like she called Ares at the end.👀 I feel like there’s 3 different teams forming. Season 2 now pls. #Kaos pic.twitter.com/28cskCWreQ — Jefe🌐 (@Jefe17089738) September 4, 2024

Ok, so it appears that Caeneus will become a demigod of sorts, merging with the primordial deity Kaos in Season 2. Also, looking like Hera called her son Ares to get the gang together and go to war.



Just telling you what my crystal ball told me. pic.twitter.com/ZDvX6wL8fp — R.D. Warner (@RDWarner24) September 7, 2024

I loved @netflix #Kaos ... & if you don't know who Hera is talking to in the finale, especially after hearing EXACTLY what she says, you don't know much about Greek Mythology ... That 1 was easy ... — §abriиa 🔮 (@WitchBarbie) September 2, 2024

Kaos creator Charlie Covell remained tight-lipped when asked by Netflix’s Tudum about who was on the receiving end of Hera’s call, but maintained they “have some plans”.

Fans, of course, are hoping the matter will be resolved in a potential second season of Kaos, and while the streaming giant is yet to confirm whether there’ll be more to come, showrunner Charlie is remaining hopeful.

“My dream was three seasons,” they recently told Cosmopolitan UK. “I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. There’s definitely more.”

